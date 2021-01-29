Business News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana Start-up Bill Technical Working Committee resumes work

The Technical Committee was set up by the erstwhile Ministry for Business Development

The Technical Committee set up by the erstwhile Ministry for Business Development to draft the Ghana Start-up Bill has resumed sitting.



The Committee, made up of the private, public sector and civil society is mandated to consult stakeholders and start-up ecosystem players to draft an all-inclusive Start-up bill.



The Bill, when passed will set up an incentive framework for the creation and development of Start-ups in Ghana to promote creativity, innovation and the use of new technologies in achieving a strong added value and competitiveness at the national, regional and district levels.



It would also provide legal backing for the introduction and promotion of Start-ups for jobs and wealth creation.



The Private sector is represented by the Private Enterprise Federations (PEF), Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), Ghana Hubs network and the Ghana Start-up Network.



Government is also represented by the National Entrepreneurs and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and Civil Society by I4policy.



Speaking at a committee meeting held on Thursday in Accra, Mr Sherif Ghali, Coordinator of the project, indicated that the Committee engaged stakeholders last year to draft the bill and were currently at the final stages of the process.



“As at now, we have the third draft of the Act which has gone through several stakeholder engagements. We are now working to finalize it and carry out our last engagements with the start-ups and other relevant stakeholders before we present it to the sector minister,” he said.



He said by end of February 2021, the Committee would have finished its work and submitted the draft bill to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Attorney General, Parliament and the Office of the President.