Ghana Standards Authority shuts down Chinese metal company

Business News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Chinese-owned company, Fenis Metal Technology Company, has been shut down by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for operating without proper certification.



The exercise which was led by the Head of Enforcement at GSA, George Anti, was aimed at removing substandard products from the Ghanaian market.



The local electric cable and copper rod manufacturing plant in Prampram, according to Mr Anti lacked important information, including product batch numbers, date of manufacture, expiry, name and address of the producer.



He further noted that the company was also deceitful about the origin of its products.



The exercise, the Head of Enforcement at GSA stated, was to ensure customer safety.



Mr Anti noted that his outfit will continue to enforce standards and regulations to protect consumers.



