Business News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Rahim Abdul, Contributor

Ghana Standards Authority begins coronavirus vaccination of its staff

More than 200 staff of the GSA have so far received the coronavirus jab

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has started delivering the COVID-19 vaccines to its staff as part of the government’s coronavirus vaccination programme.



About 800 staff of the GSA are expected to take the shots at a vaccination centre created at its head office in Accra.



More than 200 staff have so far received the coronavirus jab since the exercise commenced on Friday March 12, 2021.



In a brief remark after taking the shot, the Director-General of the GSA, Prof. Alex Dodoo said the vaccination exercise aims to protect all staff and ensure continuous service provision amidst the pandemic.



“The vaccination is one of the surest ways of getting out of the pandemic in addition to existing COVID-19 protocols. The vaccine is a very wise public health investment and would help reduce the spread of infections,” he stated.



The clinical pharmacologist allayed fears over the safety and efficacy of the vaccines deployed, adding that the jabs have a good safety profile.



“Before any vaccine is put on the market they go through rigorous tests to ensure the benefits outweigh the risk they pose. I will encourage everyone who is qualified to avail themselves for the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Prof Dodoo advocated.



The Head of Human Resource at the GSA Boatemaa Manu-Antwi, encouraged all the staff to avail themselves to be vaccinated.



“We need a healthy workforce to deliver on our mandate, and the only way to achieve that is to take the jabs and observe the protocols,” she said.



Ghana became the first country to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX facility, and has since approved Russia’s Sputnik V and India’s Covishield for deployment.