Ghana Revenue Authority to conduct transactions digitally by June 1

Business News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

In a memo signed by the GRA Commissioner General, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Authority announced that the Ghana Revenue Authority payment system will be made fully digital.



This move is geared towards enhancing revenue mobilization across the country and is aimed at making tax payments convenient, swift and transparent.



All payments will have to be made electronically either through mobile money or bank transfer. Further, all the GRA officers are prohibited from receiving cash payments.



The memo states that by June 1, 2021 everything will move digitally, The Authority has also quickly acted on cheque payments that have been received, “Where it becomes necessary for cheques to be issued for payments that are spread over a number of months, such cheques must be supported by bank guarantee.”



This is the latest action by the government to improve and induce convenience while doing business and bring about transparency in the payment system pertaining to the GRA.