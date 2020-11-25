Business News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana Revenue Authority sensitises stakeholders on simplified tax laws

The tax laws is to make them user-friendly and easily accessible to taxpayers

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has begun a nationwide sensitisation of stakeholders on its simplified tax laws aimed to enhance compliance.



The GRA abridged the tax laws with the support of the German Development Agency (GIZ) to make them user-friendly and easily accessible to taxpayers and to increase taxpayer understanding of the legal framework for transacting business with the GRA.



It is also to provide the GRA staff with simplified versions of laws for interactions with tax payers.



Speaking at the sensitization programme, Mrs Florence Asante, Assistant Commissioner and Head of Communications and Public Affairs GRA, said the move was to ensure that Taxpayers know their rights and responsibilities under the tax laws to enhance compliance.



It would also enable the GRA to get the necessary feedback from taxpayers on the implementation of the laws, adding that the development was part of the transformation agenda of the GRA to work in tandem with taxpayers.



Mr Gilbert Asare-Addo, Technical Advisor GIZ, said the GRA was doing a good job and needed the support of stakeholders to mobilize more revenue for the country’s development.



He said the GIZ and GRA worked on the abridged tax laws with the hope that taxpayers' understanding would make it much easier to meet their obligations and to help boost compliance.



In his presentation, Mr Nana Otoo, Principal Revenue Officer, said the focus of the abridged laws was on both the taxpayers and staff of the GRA.

