Business News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Ghana Railways, Afcons seal US$419 million rail deal

Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railway Development

The Ghana Railways Development Authority (GRDA) and Afcons Infrastructure Limited of India, have signed a railways development contract.



The contract, valued at US$419 million, was signed on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 at the Ministry of Railways Development in Accra.



The contract is for the construction of a 51-kilometre standard gauge railway line from Eduadin to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.



Afcons Infrastructure Limited, which is constructing the Tema-Mpakadan rail line, is per the new contract, expected to construct the Obuasi to Eduadin stretch of the Western Rail line which forms part of the Ghana Railway Masterplan.



The project is expected to be completed within 36 months from the date of commencement.



Speaking shortly after signing the contract on behalf of GRDA and the Government of Ghana, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GRDA, Richard Dombo, said based on the great work Afcons Infrastructure Limited has done on the Tema-Mpakadan rail line, it was not difficult for Government to award them the contract.



Giving the scope of the contract, he stated that there will be the construction of 64 freight wagons, construction of six railway stations, construction of pedestrian footbridges, among others.



He stated that “We are building modern railway lines."



Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, who witnessed the signing ceremony, said, the deal will be sent to Parliament for approval.



Vice President of Afcons Infrastructure Limited, Uv Singh, thanked the Government of Ghana for once again reposing trust in the company.



He assured the Government and people of Ghana that Afcons will deliver to expectation, saying railways will be the game-changer for Ghana's economic development.

