Ghana Railway collapsing - Workers

Business News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Railway Workers Union has urged the government to save the Ghana Railway Company as soon as possible.



According to the workers, the company is on the verge of failing.



The Union stated in a statement issued and signed by its General Secretary, Godwill Ntarmah, that the company is currently unable to purchase fuel to run its manganese freight and passenger trains.



The Ghana Railway Company is saddled with a mountain of debt, including unpaid salaries and SSNIT and credit union contributions.



The Ghana Railway Workers Union is therefore urging President Akufo-Addo to direct the immediate release of revenue from scrap metal auctions and to intervene to “save the company from total collapse”.



Read the full statement below



