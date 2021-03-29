Ghana Poultry Project supports GAPFA to train members on modern trends in poultry farming

Business News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: businesszoneonline.com

The Ghana Poultry Project, a United States Department of Agriculture funded initiative, has supported the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association (GAPFA) to train its members on modern and globally accepted trends in poultry farming.



Members of the association, were trained on new and effective ways in poultry management, bookkeeping in poultry management, vaccination procedures, disease prevention and control, biosecurity, medication and brooding management.



Head of Accra Veterinary Laboratory, Dr. Theophilus Odoom at the training programme cautioned the members to consider poultry as a business and not a hobby.



He indicated that the process of poultry farming is an investment that entails enormous capital infusion to make it sustainable.



Dr Odoom explained that there is the need for poultry farmers to move away from old methods in the management of poultry to properly accounting for inputs and investments, costing, business registration, digital marketing through the internet and if possible be on salary as the business owner.



The above mentioned factors, he said, are the surest ways that would lead to the prudent management of finances and resources of the business.



While the import of eggs from Ivory Coast and poultry products from Europe continue to linger, Dr. Odoom noted that Ghanaian poultry farmers must work extra hard to meet domestic demands.



Management Committee Chairman of the Gretaer Accra Poultry Farmers Association, Mr Seth A. Wilson, in a presentation, highlighted the need to follow the proper processes in brooding management in order to grow healthy birds.



He indicated that drinkers and feeders must always have the right amount of feed and water and must at all times be kept clean to prevent disease outbreak.



President of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, Mr Michael Nyarko Ampem, said the training would enable members to replicate the knowledge acquired to boost production in their farms.



He however said the recent increase in the price of eggs on the market was as a result of the increase in prices of maize, wheat brans, soya among others, which affected the price of egg.



“The situation is still uncertain because we have a lot of maize on the market but the prices haven’t come down to enable us to purchase on a large scale” he noted.



Mr Ampem said while the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Rearing for Food and Jobs initiatives continuously impact the economy positively, government must consider the plight of poultry farmers regarding the price of the commodities.