Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority commissions GIFA workshop in New Takoradi

Source: Eye on Port

The Port of Takoradi has commissioned a workshop facility for the Ghana Inshore Fishermen Association (GIFA) in New Takoradi, situated within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.



The facility features amenities like a tools room, changing room, machine shop, Ministry of Food and Agriculture Department, and GIFA offices, as well as a conference room.



The Regional Director of Fisheries for Greater Accra, Hannah Adjei-Boakye commended GPHA for the initiative aimed at offering both social and economic advantages to stakeholders within the sector.



She acknowledged the efforts the Authority has made historically towards promoting the fisheries sector highlighting the fishing ports in Tema and Elmina.



GIFA’s representative, Eric Kofi Otoo, mentioned that the workshop would boost productivity and ease the burden on fishermen who traveled long distances for operations at odd hours to start fishing expeditions.



The Director of Takoradi Port, Peter Amo Bediako expressed the port’s commitment to enhancing the fisheries sector.



He encouraged the community to take an active role in maintaining the facility by contributing through levies rather than relying solely on government support.



The Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah entreated the fisher folks to consider diversifying their activities by participating in aquaculture. This approach, according to him, would provide support during times when they do not catch enough fish at sea, while also enabling them to generate additional income.