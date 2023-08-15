Ghana Police officers top list of bribe taking officials in 2022 - Report

Business News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Officers of the Ghana Police Service have been cited as the institution found most susceptible to bribery among all public officials in the country.



According to a survey conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Police topped the list with a high prevalence rate of 53.2 percent in 2022.



The corruption related report also ranked the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officers and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs officers high on the list with a prevalence bribery rate of 37.4 percent and 33.6 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, elected government representatives recorded lower prevalence of bribery involvement recording just about 2.9 percent.



The UNODC survey was conducted in collaboration with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).



