Business News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Oil and Gas Awards: Full list of 2022 winners

The 2022 winners of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards in a group photo The 2022 winners of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards in a group photo

The 9th edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA), on Friday, December 9, 2022, announced its winners at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The prestigous event organized by Xodus Communications Limited in Partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Graphic News Plus, is a platform for the Oil and Gas industry to demonstrate and celebrate the advances made in key areas of the environment stewardship, efficiency, innovation, leadership, Corporate Social Responsibility and health and safety.

Addressing the guest at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Ltd. Richard Abbey Junior said, his organisation is currently in the final stages of implementing ISO 20121 in their operations.

According to him, implementing and complying with the ISO 20121 standard would help to manage the events and control their social, economic, and environmental impact.

" Xodus communications is currently in the final stages of implementing ISO 20121 in our operations. The ISO 20121 standard specifies the requirements for an event sustainability management system. It would also help us improve our awards' transparency, integrity, and professionalism while ensuring our resources' efficient use", he said.

Richard Abbey Junior also took the opportunity to call on stakeholders to support the establishment of petroleum hub in Ghana.

He added that, Ghana imports in excess of over 100 million US dollars of petroleum products hence the country cannot have oil and be poor.



" I call on stakeholders to support the Petroleum Hub initiative so that we can curb the depreciation of our currency and reduce imports of petroleum products. This actions comes with a political will and we hope government and successive ones will align in that regard ", he said.

Mr Agyeman Duah the industry coordinator of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies in a solidarity speech encouraged nominees to keep thriving despite challenges. He congratulated Xodus Communications for its consistency in putting up such credible Awards scheme

Here are the winners of the 2022 Ghana Oil and Gas Awards;


HALL OF FAME 2022 (WITH CITATION – NO NOMINEES)

1. OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
GOIL PLC

2. PETROLEUM RETAILER/DEALER OF THE YEAR
MADAM ARETHA BAKERS WOODE-BETHEL CONSTRUCTION AND TRADING ENTERPRISE

3. LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
TOTALENERGIES – TOTAL QUARTZ 9000

4. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – DOWNSTREAM
VIVO ENERGY GHANA, SHELL LICENSEE

5. BULK DISTRIBUTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
JUWEL ENERGY

NO NOMINEES / SINGLE NOMINEES
6. HAULAGE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED

7. OIL AND GAS INSURER OF THE YEAR
STAR ASSURANCE

8. ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED

9. LPG MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED

10. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED
DIVIDE / MULTIPLE WINNERS IN SAME CATEGORY

11. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (GAS)
GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY

12. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (BUNKERING)
GOIL PLC

13. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)
RIGWORLD GROUP

14. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (DEPOT)
TEMA TANK FARM LIMITED

15. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (HAULAGE)
KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED

16. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (UPSTREAM)
TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED


CATEGORIES WITH NOMINEEES

17. PETROLEUM RETAILER/DEALER OF THE YEAR
ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED

18. INDIGENOUS OIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR
PETROSOL GHANA LIMITED

19. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY - UPSTREAM
GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY

20. OIL AND GAS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)
MR ISAAC ASANTE- GASO PETROLEUM LIMITED

21. LOCAL CONTENT INITIATIVE AWARD
TULLOW GHANA LIMITED

22. OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
TOTALENERGIES

23. BRAND OF THE YEAR
GOIL PLC

24. EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR
ENGEN GHANA LIMITED

25. PROMISING OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
JP TRUSTEES LIMITED

26. DEPOT OF THE YEAR
TEMA TANK FARM LIMITED

27. LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
LUBRICANTS SUPPLIES GHANA – CASTROL

28. BULK DISTRIBUTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
CHASE PETROLEUM GHANA LIMITED

29. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY - DOWNSTREAM
TOTALENERGIES

30. BEST GROWING OIL & GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
IBM PETROLEUM LIMITED

31. ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
MR KODIME AGBEMADOR- KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED

32. CEO OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)
MRS YVETTE SELORMEY – SAHARA GROUP

33. CEO OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)
DR BEN K.D ASANTE- GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY

SPECIAL RECONITION
34. SPECIAL RECOGNITION – LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARDS
MR KWAKU BEDIAKO - CHAIRMAN, CH GROUP


