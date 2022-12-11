Ghana Oil and Gas Awards: Full list of 2022 winners

Business News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 9th edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA), on Friday, December 9, 2022, announced its winners at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



The prestigous event organized by Xodus Communications Limited in Partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Graphic News Plus, is a platform for the Oil and Gas industry to demonstrate and celebrate the advances made in key areas of the environment stewardship, efficiency, innovation, leadership, Corporate Social Responsibility and health and safety.



Addressing the guest at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Ltd. Richard Abbey Junior said, his organisation is currently in the final stages of implementing ISO 20121 in their operations.



According to him, implementing and complying with the ISO 20121 standard would help to manage the events and control their social, economic, and environmental impact.



" Xodus communications is currently in the final stages of implementing ISO 20121 in our operations. The ISO 20121 standard specifies the requirements for an event sustainability management system. It would also help us improve our awards' transparency, integrity, and professionalism while ensuring our resources' efficient use", he said.



Richard Abbey Junior also took the opportunity to call on stakeholders to support the establishment of petroleum hub in Ghana.



He added that, Ghana imports in excess of over 100 million US dollars of petroleum products hence the country cannot have oil and be poor.







" I call on stakeholders to support the Petroleum Hub initiative so that we can curb the depreciation of our currency and reduce imports of petroleum products. This actions comes with a political will and we hope government and successive ones will align in that regard ", he said.



Mr Agyeman Duah the industry coordinator of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies in a solidarity speech encouraged nominees to keep thriving despite challenges. He congratulated Xodus Communications for its consistency in putting up such credible Awards scheme



Here are the winners of the 2022 Ghana Oil and Gas Awards;





HALL OF FAME 2022 (WITH CITATION – NO NOMINEES)



1. OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

GOIL PLC



2. PETROLEUM RETAILER/DEALER OF THE YEAR

MADAM ARETHA BAKERS WOODE-BETHEL CONSTRUCTION AND TRADING ENTERPRISE



3. LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

TOTALENERGIES – TOTAL QUARTZ 9000



4. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – DOWNSTREAM

VIVO ENERGY GHANA, SHELL LICENSEE



5. BULK DISTRIBUTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR

JUWEL ENERGY



NO NOMINEES / SINGLE NOMINEES

6. HAULAGE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED



7. OIL AND GAS INSURER OF THE YEAR

STAR ASSURANCE



8. ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR

TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED



9. LPG MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED



10. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED

DIVIDE / MULTIPLE WINNERS IN SAME CATEGORY



11. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (GAS)

GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY



12. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (BUNKERING)

GOIL PLC



13. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)

RIGWORLD GROUP



14. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (DEPOT)

TEMA TANK FARM LIMITED



15. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (HAULAGE)

KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED



16. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (UPSTREAM)

TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED





CATEGORIES WITH NOMINEEES



17. PETROLEUM RETAILER/DEALER OF THE YEAR

ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED



18. INDIGENOUS OIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR

PETROSOL GHANA LIMITED



19. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY - UPSTREAM

GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY



20. OIL AND GAS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)

MR ISAAC ASANTE- GASO PETROLEUM LIMITED



21. LOCAL CONTENT INITIATIVE AWARD

TULLOW GHANA LIMITED



22. OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

TOTALENERGIES



23. BRAND OF THE YEAR

GOIL PLC



24. EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR

ENGEN GHANA LIMITED



25. PROMISING OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

JP TRUSTEES LIMITED



26. DEPOT OF THE YEAR

TEMA TANK FARM LIMITED



27. LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

LUBRICANTS SUPPLIES GHANA – CASTROL



28. BULK DISTRIBUTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR

CHASE PETROLEUM GHANA LIMITED



29. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY - DOWNSTREAM

TOTALENERGIES



30. BEST GROWING OIL & GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

IBM PETROLEUM LIMITED



31. ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

MR KODIME AGBEMADOR- KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED



32. CEO OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)

MRS YVETTE SELORMEY – SAHARA GROUP



33. CEO OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)

DR BEN K.D ASANTE- GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY



SPECIAL RECONITION

34. SPECIAL RECOGNITION – LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARDS

MR KWAKU BEDIAKO - CHAIRMAN, CH GROUP





