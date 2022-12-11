Ghana Oil and Gas Awards: Full list of 2022 winners

Business News of Sunday, 11 December 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The 9th edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA), on Friday, December 9, 2022, announced its winners at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.
The prestigous event organized by Xodus Communications Limited in Partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Graphic News Plus, is a platform for the Oil and Gas industry to demonstrate and celebrate the advances made in key areas of the environment stewardship, efficiency, innovation, leadership, Corporate Social Responsibility and health and safety.
Addressing the guest at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Ltd. Richard Abbey Junior said, his organisation is currently in the final stages of implementing ISO 20121 in their operations.
According to him, implementing and complying with the ISO 20121 standard would help to manage the events and control their social, economic, and environmental impact.
" Xodus communications is currently in the final stages of implementing ISO 20121 in our operations. The ISO 20121 standard specifies the requirements for an event sustainability management system. It would also help us improve our awards' transparency, integrity, and professionalism while ensuring our resources' efficient use", he said.
Richard Abbey Junior also took the opportunity to call on stakeholders to support the establishment of petroleum hub in Ghana.
He added that, Ghana imports in excess of over 100 million US dollars of petroleum products hence the country cannot have oil and be poor.
" I call on stakeholders to support the Petroleum Hub initiative so that we can curb the depreciation of our currency and reduce imports of petroleum products. This actions comes with a political will and we hope government and successive ones will align in that regard ", he said.
Mr Agyeman Duah the industry coordinator of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies in a solidarity speech encouraged nominees to keep thriving despite challenges. He congratulated Xodus Communications for its consistency in putting up such credible Awards scheme
Here are the winners of the 2022 Ghana Oil and Gas Awards;
HALL OF FAME 2022 (WITH CITATION – NO NOMINEES)
1. OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
GOIL PLC
2. PETROLEUM RETAILER/DEALER OF THE YEAR
MADAM ARETHA BAKERS WOODE-BETHEL CONSTRUCTION AND TRADING ENTERPRISE
3. LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
TOTALENERGIES – TOTAL QUARTZ 9000
4. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – DOWNSTREAM
VIVO ENERGY GHANA, SHELL LICENSEE
5. BULK DISTRIBUTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
JUWEL ENERGY
NO NOMINEES / SINGLE NOMINEES
6. HAULAGE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED
7. OIL AND GAS INSURER OF THE YEAR
STAR ASSURANCE
8. ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED
9. LPG MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED
10. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED
DIVIDE / MULTIPLE WINNERS IN SAME CATEGORY
11. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (GAS)
GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY
12. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (BUNKERING)
GOIL PLC
13. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)
RIGWORLD GROUP
14. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (DEPOT)
TEMA TANK FARM LIMITED
15. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (HAULAGE)
KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED
16. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & QUALITY (UPSTREAM)
TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED
CATEGORIES WITH NOMINEEES
17. PETROLEUM RETAILER/DEALER OF THE YEAR
ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED
18. INDIGENOUS OIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR
PETROSOL GHANA LIMITED
19. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY - UPSTREAM
GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY
20. OIL AND GAS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)
MR ISAAC ASANTE- GASO PETROLEUM LIMITED
21. LOCAL CONTENT INITIATIVE AWARD
TULLOW GHANA LIMITED
22. OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
TOTALENERGIES
23. BRAND OF THE YEAR
GOIL PLC
24. EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR
ENGEN GHANA LIMITED
25. PROMISING OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
JP TRUSTEES LIMITED
26. DEPOT OF THE YEAR
TEMA TANK FARM LIMITED
27. LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
LUBRICANTS SUPPLIES GHANA – CASTROL
28. BULK DISTRIBUTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
CHASE PETROLEUM GHANA LIMITED
29. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY - DOWNSTREAM
TOTALENERGIES
30. BEST GROWING OIL & GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
IBM PETROLEUM LIMITED
31. ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
MR KODIME AGBEMADOR- KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED
32. CEO OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)
MRS YVETTE SELORMEY – SAHARA GROUP
33. CEO OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)
DR BEN K.D ASANTE- GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY
SPECIAL RECONITION
34. SPECIAL RECOGNITION – LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARDS
MR KWAKU BEDIAKO - CHAIRMAN, CH GROUP