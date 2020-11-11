Business News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Ghana Nigeria Business Council Membership

Ghana Nigeria Business Council relaunches membership drive 2020

The Ghana Nigeria Business Council provides consulting services for Nigerian businesses in Ghana

On Thursday 5th November 2020, the Ghana Nigeria Business Council (GNBC) relaunched their membership drive. After 5 years of operation and continuous dialogue with strategic partners, the membership drive was the next progressive step to ensuring that Nigerian and Ghanaian businesses alike are best positioned to take advantage of the services offered by the Council.



The Ghana Nigeria Business Council provides consulting services for Nigerian businesses in Ghana whilst also promoting trade for Ghanaians with partner agency Nigeria Ghana Business Council, located in Lagos, Nigeria.



The membership relaunch event was attended and addressed by Mr Ashong-Lartey from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Dr John Hawkins Asiedu from Ministry of Trade & Industry, Mr A Tijani from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mr Emmanuel Ashley from Ghana Immigration Service. Key representative Nigerian organizations were in attendance including Nigerian High Commission, Nigerian Union Trade Association Ghana (NUTAG) and Nigerian Business Forum Ghana.



“Business must always go on, the business objective is to make money. For businesses, we have seen the trade between the two countries grow exponentially over the years and we look forward to seeing the numbers soar in the coming years. The relaunching of the Ghana Nigeria Business Council is a noble idea which we should all applaud and give our support where we can.” stated Dr John Hawkins Asiedu of Ministry of Trade & Industry.



“As the two strong boys within the region, I believe that we should work closely together to improve our game. Of course in any relationship, there will be differences, but I believe the differences will provide us with the opportunity to improve upon our legal framework to govern business in the sub-region. The GIPC is fully onboard and you can call on us anytime to support you with our activities.” stated Mr Ashong-Lartey of GIPC.



Members of the board of GNBC were in attendance and were engaging with all attendees, encouraging the idea of bilateral trade and business expansion.



Chairman of GNBC, Mr Reginald Laryea, commended the Government of Ghana and its Nigerian counterparts for forging unity amongst them, he encouraged businesses to take advantage of the business opportunities which are present between the two countries. And also, petitioned to Government to support the activities of the GNBC to ensure full impact and benefits of the council is felt.



Executive Secretary of GNBC, Ms Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah informed attendees of the membership packages available and mentioned key activities including conferences, trade events, b2b meetings, networking events et al shall be organised in the coming months. Ms Takyiwaa-Mensah encouraged attendees to sign up for membership so they can take advantage of the full benefits available from their organisation.

