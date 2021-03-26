Ghana Mining week development sponsors outdoored

Business News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Coordinating Council and the governing council of the Ghana Gold Expo has revealed the Development Sponsors of the 2021 Ghana Mining Week, slated for the first week of July.



The Ghana Mining Week will include a Mining Policy Forum, Diplomatic Mining Fieldtrip and the honouring of Ghana as a Responsible Gold Mining Hub in the World at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, reiterated that the Mining Week was not only to create positive brand awareness of the Mining Sector but an avenue of positioning the Western Region as the “Mining and Tourism Region” of the country.



Considering the focus of the Mining week which is to reposition the Mining Sector of the country as a Responsible and Green Sector to the International community, he said it was important that all organizations that come on board as Partners share in this vision.



With that in view, this year’s Mining week will have Popo-Cee-Popo, Monaco Ghana Business Council, Ghana Standards Authority, Volta Limited and GLICO Insurance as the official Development Sponsors for the event.



Insurance is an essential part of every journey, and with GLICO sponsorship, the council believes the course of the event is in safe hands. GLICO has been a household brand and a leader in the insurance and financial services industries in Ghana for more than three decades.



Known for leading with innovative insurance and financial solutions and creating a ‘Better Tomorrow’ for its customers and the Ghanaian society as whole. This vision of Glico surely aligns with that of the Mining Week’s focus of “Creating a Better Tomorrow for the Sector”.



A further communique issued by the Group CEO of GLICO, said its partnership with the Ghana Mining Week is aimed at deepening social support for the implementation of Responsible Mining practices and technology by small scale and artisanal miners in the country.



Ghana Standards Authority, known for its efforts in creating a well-structured system and standards for the sector is also on board as a development sponsor. Affirming the agency’s desire to ensure that standards in the Mining Sector of the country are followed.



Volta Limited an organization recognized in Ghana for their research in Land Reclamation and best Mining Practices has also aligned its vision with that of this year’s Mining Week.



Another organization on board as a Development partner for the event is the Monaco-Ghana Business Council.



This is a Private Association that seeks to expand the bilateral cooperation between Monaco and Ghana.



With the Global Strategic already existing partnership of Aurum Monaco and the Western Regional Coordinating Council as a premise, the Business Council, consisting of 15 multi-nationals in Monaco and Businesses in Ghana have aligned their focus with this year’s Mining Week.



The last Official Development Partner is Popo-Cee-Popo Global Investment Limited, a wholly own Ghanaian venture, providing low-cost mining services with focus on gold mining and other mining support solutions that help customers to meet their challenges.



Pop-Cee-Popo with their expertise, experience and efforts in promoting responsible mining has been acknowledged by the governing council as a Development Sponsor for the event.



In a statement, the council said Pop-Cee-Popo’s sponsorship of the Mining week is in line with its capacity to provide responsible mining in the country.



“We know the capacity of the sponsor in the sector and their efforts in providing mining support services and supplies” Council explains.



According to the Governing Council of Ghana Gold Expo, the Mining Week will be held in Takoradi, the Western Region of Ghana, but the field trips will be to a small scale mining site in the region, a water body and Goldfields Tarkwa-Damang site.



The Ghana Mining Week 2021 is being organized by the Western Regional Coordinating Council, the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources and ViewTag-Ghana Gold Expo a partner of Aurum Monaco, the leader of the global Responsible Jewelry Council.