Ghana Mining Expo: Small-scale mining sector critical to Ghana's economy - Mireku Duker

Business News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At the Ghana Mining Expo which is being held in the Western Regional capital of Takoradi on Friday, 14th July 2023 as part of the second session discussions, Hon. George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining delivered a profound presentation of epochal-importance on the state of Artisanal Small-Scale Mining in the country.



In his presentation, Hon. Mireku Duker reflected on the state of the industry at the inception of H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration and the rapid and upward trajectory the sector has taken thereafter.



In his thematic presentation of the various facets of the conversation around the small-scale mining sector, Hon. Mireku Duker who has been a staunch advocate of the sector first outlined the over-arching importance of the sector to the country’s economy.



He made mention of employment opportunities, contribution to the government’s Gold for Oil initiative and various socio-economic projects as some of the benefits the country derives from the Small-Scale Mining sector.



Owing to the recognition of the small-scale Mining sector as an integral industry for the attainment of Ghana’s economic goals, Hon. Mireku Duker disclosed that government continues to roll out various interventions to address the biggest challenge crippling the sector which is illegal mining, known widely as galamsey.



Whiles admitting the illegal mining challenge is not specific to Ghana, Hon. Mireku Duker motioned that government is determined to create a serene and impactful sector that operates in accordance with international standards.



The Deputy Minister also disclosed that the government has resolved to move to the industry from a mere production of mineral resources to a value addition one with the establishment of refineries.



Some of the interventions embarked on by government, Hon. Duker said, include the setting up of community mining scheme, Operation Halt II, facilitation of funding for the licensed small-scale mining companies, recruitment of river wardens, among others.



The fourth edition of the Ghana Mining Expo themed “Sustainable Mineral Resources Development And Well Being Of Communities” is being attended by the some key government officials, members of the Diplomatic corps and miners,suppliers among others.



