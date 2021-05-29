Ghana Manufacturing Awards: Full list of winners

Business News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: Ghana Manufacturing Awards

The 2021 Ghana Manufacturing Awards has been held. The event was held at Kempinski Hotel on Friday, May 28.



Below is the full list of winners.



1. Promising Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Mchammah Engineering Company Limited



2. Beverages Producing Company Of The Year - Non-Alcoholic

Blowchem Industries Limited (Bel Beverages)



3. Fabrication Company Of The Year

Harlequin International Ghana



4. Steel Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Fabrimetal Ghana Limited



5. Brand Of The Year Award

Poly Tanks Ghana Limited



6. Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility

Fabrimetal Ghana Limited



7. Ceo Of The Year

Mr. Pawan Aidasani (Jay Kay Industries & Investments Limited)



8. Manufacturing Company Of The Year

B5 Plus Limited



9. Water Producing Company Of The Year

Twellium Industrial Company Limited (Verna)



10. Food Processing Company Of The Year

De United Foods Industries Gh Limited (Indomie)



11. Best Growing Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Gold Coast Food, Herbs And Spices (Sankofa Natural Spices)



12. Agro-Processing Company Of The Year

Wilmar Africa Limited



13. Roofing Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Rocksters Roofing Systems Limited



14. Bottling Company Of The Year

Blowchem Industries Limited



15. Electrical Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Alpha Tnd Limited



16. Marketing Campaign Of The Year

Wilmar Africa Limited (Fortune Rice & Frytol)



17. Excellence In Health, Safety Environment And Quality

Alpha Tnd Limited



18. Excellence In Health, Safety Environment And Quality

Royal Crown Packaging Limited



19. Manufacturing Innovations Award

Magnifico Limited



20. Entrepreneur Of The Year

Dr. Kwaku Oteng (Angel Group Of Companies)



21. Beverages Producing Company Of The Year - Alcoholic

Adonko Bitters Limited (Adonko)



22. Paper Product Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Jay Kay Industries & Investments Limited



23. Cosmetic Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Mgl Naturals Mansuki Ghana Limited



24. Export Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Blue Skies



25. Ceramic Manufacturing Company

Twyford Ceramics (Keda Ghana)



26. Cement Manufacturing Company Of Year

Ghacem Limited



27. Confectionary Products Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Twellium Industrial Company Limited (Mcberry)



28. Watch Manufacturing Company Of The Year

Caveman Watches



Special Recognition Award



29. Covid Response Initiative Award

Blowchem Industries Limited



30. Emerging Brand Of The Year Award

Dominion Paints Manufacturing Company



31. Industrialist Of The Year

Mr Mike Mukesh Thakwani



32. 1D1F Honorary Award (Drinks)

Ekumfie Fruits And Juices Factory



33. 1D1F Honorary Awards (Steel)

B5 Plus Group



34. 1D1F Financial Service Provider Of The Year

Agricultural Development Bank Of Ghana (Adb)



35. Product Of The Year

Caveman Watches



35. Leadership Excellence Award

Mr. Pankaj Bhati (Alpha Tnd Limited)