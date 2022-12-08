Ghana Link to implement single-window system in The Gambia

Business News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Riding on the back of a successful implementation of the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) in the country, Ghana Link Network Services Ltd. has partnered with Customs Unipass International Agency of South Korea (CUPIA) to penetrate The Gambia to streamline its ports systems and enhance revenue generation.



To this effect, Ghana Link and CUPIA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure smooth business operations as they prepare to deploy the technology in The Gambia.



Speaking on the project, Director of Operations, Ghana Link Network Services Ltd., Raymond Amaglo, highlighted the successes chalked at improving efficiency at the country’s ports as what earned the company the trust of The Gambian officials to select it to replicate same there.



“With the introduction of ICUMS, currently, the clearance of goods at the port has seen a rapid improvement when it comes to time. If you take advantage of our pre-manifest declaration clearance option, it enables you to make an application to Customs with your invoice, bill of laden, parking list, etc, way ahead of the arrival of the vessel. This has helped to clear cargo within a day," he said.



“Secondly, there is a lot of cost savings, especially with the challenge of the exchange rate. For example, if your vessel will arrive in two months’ time and you are able to make payments today, you make cost savings on the exchange rate at the time of arrival."



“There is also a lot of transparency. All the stakeholders have all been connected to ICUMS. Whichever agency requires confirmation or authorisation is able to access it on the system,” he said.



Chairman of Ghana Link, Nick Danso Ajei, also commended CUPIA for its unflinching support over the years, which has materialised into many success stories for his outfit, saying that together, the two companies will “transform the international trade landscape for the sub-region.



Chairman of CUPIA, Yoon-Shik Kim, also expressed excitement about the partnership, saying he is hopeful that the collaboration with Ghana Link to implement the single-window technology in the ports of The Gambia will enhance revenue generation in the country as in the case of Ghana where the data shows customs revenue has increased by nearly 33 percent during the three years of implementing the system at the ports.



“Taking foundation from this successful cooperation, we would like to take strong steps together toward a new future. Through close cooperation between the two organisations, we hope to contribute to the development of countries in Africa by supporting the modernisation of their customs administration."



“In addition, CUPIA would like to work with Ghana Link to find ways to contribute to the better livelihood of the people of Ghana. We are confident that today’s MoU will be a new model of cooperation between Ghana Link and CUPIA toward a better tomorrow,” he said.



Also commenting on the project, Deputy Director, Legal, The Gambia Revenue Authority, Ebrima Sallah, said his country is keen on getting the project implemented swiftly as the government is finding ways to plug revenue leakages and enhance revenue mobilisation at the port.



“Revenue authorities are moving from the manual system to a more robust digital system to make sure that we collect revenue efficiently and boost revenue collection. So when we have this, it will definitely boost our revenue collection system, and that is the objective of the revenue authority,” he said.