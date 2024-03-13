Ghana JET investor trade mission paves way for automobile giants' entry into local automotive market

Business News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: Ghana JET

Ghana Jobs and Economic Transformation (JET), a UK funded programme, successfully concluded a four-day India-Ghana Automotive Investor Trade Mission aimed at fostering partnerships and attracting manufacturing investments into Ghana's bourgeoning automotive industry.



The mission showcased exciting opportunities for Indian automobile manufacturers to venture into the local automotive market in Ghana, aligning with the country’s ambition to industrialise and become the regional manufacturing hub.



The automotive mission brought together key stakeholders from the Indian and Ghanaian business communities as well as government institutions, providing a platform for engagement, partnership building, and investment discussions.



Renowned Indian firms, including Sugrah Mobility Pvt. Ltd, Shema E-Vehicles & One Electric Motorcycles expressed their readiness to identify strategic partnerships and unlock investments in the local manufacturing space, particularly in the production of 2/3 wheeler, energy efficient electric and practical motorcycles tailored for delivery services among other applications.



The automotive mission not only facilitated discussions on investment opportunities but also showcased the potential for job creation and economic growth within Ghana's automotive sector. With plans to establish production facilities across the country, these Indian firms aim to contribute to Ghana's economic development while catering to the unique needs of the Ghanaian and wider West African markets.



Ghana JET’s Team Lead, Eugene Sangmortey, believes that Ghana’s nascent automotive industry, projected to reach $11 billion by 2028, presents opportunities for automotive manufacturers across the segment (2/3 wheelers, passenger, and commercial vehicles) to explore manufacturing investments and integrate into the regional and global supply chains, especially with the advent of the AfCFTA.



JET will continue to support the sustainable growth and development of the automotive industry, working with investors, policy makers and key stakeholders to unlock investment opportunities and create highly skilled jobs.



The Indian delegation during the four days visit met with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre to learn all about investing in Ghana, Ministry of Transport on Ghana’s electric vehicle ambition, Ministry of Trade and Industry to understand Ghana’s plan for trade and investment and attended a networking event of stakeholders in the Ghanaian Automotive industry.



The Indian- Ghana Automotive Investor Trade Mission follows closely on the heels of the successful UK - Ghana investor Trade Mission last month aimed at fostering partnerships and driving growth in the automotive sector.



Ghana JET remains committed to driving innovation and growth within the automotive industry, and the successful conclusion of their Investor Trade Mission marks a significant milestone towards achieving this goal. As Ghana continues to attract foreign investment, initiatives like the India - Ghana Automotive Investment Mission are poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country's automotive landscape.



