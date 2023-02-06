Ghana Gas to build second processing plant; 1,500 jobs assured

Business News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has signed a project agreement for the construction of a second Gas Processing Plant (Train 2).



The ceremony was held on Friday at the Gas House Forecourt in Accra.



The Gas Processing Plant will have a capacity of 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) and can be expanded to 300 MMscfd to process incremental gas from the Jubilee and TEN fields.



The project will create 1,500 direct and indirect jobs for people in the company's operational areas.



Speaking at the ceremony, Board Chairman of GNGC, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong stated that the project will improve the operations of GNGC and support government's industrialization agenda.



“This plan is aimed at among other things strengthening and enhancing the mandate of Ghana gas as the sole state agency tasked to build, own and operate the infrastructure required for the gathering, processing, transporting and marketing of natural gas resources in Ghana.”



“One critical point under this plant, is the construction of a second gas processing plant GPP Train-2 to process the incremental natural gas volume from our upstream partners,” he noted.



The GPP Train-2, is, therefore, envisaged to be very critical in meeting Ghana’s energy demand and also create a key driver in the government industrialization agenda.” He said.



According to the Board Chairman, the Ghana Process Plant (GPP) Train-2, the project will be constructed with an initial capacity of 150MMscfe of gas per day which will be expanded to 200MMscfe gas per day to process incremental raw gas volume from the greater jubilee and Ten fields.



“Ghana gas is resolved and poised to play its leading role in harnessing and diversifying the utilizing for the socio-economic development of the country.” He added.



Dr. Ben Asante, CEO of GNGC, stated that the project will transform the company into a fully integrated gas services provider and secure a reliable supply of gas and derivatives in Ghana and the West African sub-region.



Dr. Asante reiterated that the project will help achieve the company’s vision of supplying gas in a cost-effective and environmentally responsive manner adding Ghana gas intends to expand on its existing infrastructural.



“Currently, we continue to process on a daily basis about a 120units or Million Mscfd a day. We're able to generate close to 300MW of power with the gas that comes from the plant,” he revealed.



The CEO is of the view that once the second gas processing plant is built, Ghana may not import gas from outside since the GPP Train-2 will be enough to supply gas for the people of Ghana and our sub-region partners.



The Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Agyapa Mercer, emphasized that the project will support government's efforts in providing alternative power sources for socio-economic development.



Dr. Hilton John Mitchell, CEO of Jonmoore, spoke on behalf of the joint venture partners, expressing their commitment to delivering the gas processing plant on schedule and cost-effectively.



