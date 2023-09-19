Ghana Gas refutes claim of alleged rot within company

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has denied reports of an alleged rot ongoing at the state-owned firm.



This comes after a news publication in the Herald Newspaper claimed that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was indeed aware of the rot but ‘scared’ of the Board Chair of Ghana Gas, Kennedy Agyapong.



But Ghana Gas in a statement refuted the allegations while describing it as completely false, malicious and unfounded.



“Indeed, there is not scintilla of evidence to back the story,” the statement signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu.



“There has never been any rot associated with our operations before at Ghana Gas we find it very unusual for a journalist outlet to throw away the cardinal journalist standard of fairness and the responsibility to tell the truth as it engages in news reporting,” the statement added.



The Ghana Gas added that it remains committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in all of its operations.



MA



