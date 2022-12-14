Ghana Gas CEO Dr. Ben K.D Asante elected onto Global Gas Centre board

Business News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Gas Company Dr. Ben K.D Asante has been elected on to the board of Global Gas Centre (GGC) at an ongoing General Assembly Meeting in Egypt.



His election onto the board of the Center is an indication of his expertise in the oil and gas sector and his good leadership as the Chief Executive Officer at the nation’s gas company.



Dr. Ben Asante is someone who, since taking over the mantle of leadership at the Ghana National Gas Company, has worked hard to propel the company to its current strong and enviable level in the country and beyond.



The Global Gas Centre is a non-profit organization, based in Geneva, dedicated to executives and experts of natural gas companies, sharing views and best practices on a neutral, independent and inclusive organization.



The GGC is a unique platform with the objective of promoting sustainable energy with a particular focus on issues related to the natural gas sector.



Dr Ben K. D. Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company, was on Saturday, December 10 adjudged CEO of the Year (Upstream) at the ninth edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards.



He was given the honor for his incredible and transformative work at Ghana National Gas Company which has seen the company become the foremost service provider in the country.



The award ceremony was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



For Dr. Ben Asante, Ghana National Gas Company will continue to become the leading gas processing, transportation, marketing and sale of Gas company in Ghana and international.



