Source: GNA

Ghana Forty under 40 awards recognises three Regent alumni

Three alumni of Regent University College of Science and Technology have been nominated for the 2020 Ghana Forty under 40 awards.



The nominees are Romeo Seshie, Benjamin Larbi and Derrick Kwapong Darko.



The Ghana Forty under 40 seeks to recognize and celebrate 40 Ghana’s most influential emerging leaders under the age of 40 who demonstrate or make an impact personally and/or professionally through their exceptional leadership.



A statement by Mr Ben Zogbator, Registrar, Regent University College of Science and Technology and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday has said.



It said Benjamin Larbi who completed Regent in 2011, after pursuing a BSc. degree in Computer Science has been nominated for the Human Resource and Development award category while Derrick Kwapong Darko who graduated in 2011 with a BSc. degree in Business Administration (e-commerce) has been chosen for the Safety and Security award category.



Romeo Seshie, who obtained a BSc. in Accounting and Information Systems at Regent has been selected for the Banking and Finance award category.



The statement said Benjamin Larbi was nominated in recognition of his youth development work locally and internationally and his involvement with a number of youth-serving organisations including the African Youth Commission, of which he is a founding member.



Other organisations include YOUNGO, the UN Major Group for Children and Youth, and Youth Bridge Foundation, it said.



The statement said: “For the past seven years, Benjamin has represented youth voices at various high level dialogues and youth for in Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa. Benjamin serves as the Acting Head of the Communications Unit at Regent University College of Science and Technology, a leader in private university education in Ghana.”



The Registrar said Derrick Darko is a security consultant, who currently spearheads the operations of Lion Security Services Limited, a leading Ghanaian private security company.



“At Lion Security, Derrick oversees the company’s provision of private security services for several local and multinational companies in Ghana. Lion Security has a workforce of over 1,000 personnel” it said.



The statement said Romeo Seshie is the Chief Executive Officer of Quick Credit and Investment Micro-credit Limited, a micro credit institution that offers support to small businesses through its loan scheme.



“The company has since its establishment provided financial support to over 50,000 Ghanaians,” he said, adding that Romeo is an accountant, auditor and financial analyst with over 10 years of experience in the financial sector.



It said: “We believe that in putting the spotlight on these young achievers, it will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters whiles building a positive attitude in our youth to strive for excellence at a tender age.”



The Ghana Forty under 40 awards is organized by Xodus Communications Limited and is endorsed by the Ministry of Business Development and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), the flagship policy initiative of the Government of Ghana.



The awards cover a wide range of sectors ranging from banking and finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology and innovation amongst others.



Awardees are persons who have demonstrated their commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service and have risen through the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.





