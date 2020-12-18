Business News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Ghana Export Promotion Authority holds exhibition to promote fine arts

Ghana Export Promotion Authority

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), the country’s trade promotion agency, will on Friday, December 18, hold a premium fine art exhibition to showcase existing talents in Ghana’s Industrial Art & craft sector.



The three-day event, which is in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Beyond the Return Initiative, seeks to showcase the best of arts to art-lovers and promote the rich distinctiveness and uniqueness of fine arts and music to the Ghanaian public.

The Art Exhibition, dubbed “Sound Out 2020” and on the theme: “African Art lives on”, will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Works on display at the Grand Arena would be from seasoned Ghanaian fine artists such as; Sami Bentil, Wiz Kudowor, Afua Asabea Asare, Nicholas Kowalski, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, Amarkine Amarteifio, Martin Dartey, Victoria Adoe, and Godwin Adjei Sowah.



Others are; Betty Acquah, Kojo Danku, Gabriel Eklou, Larry Otoo, Nana Yaa Omane Peprah, Samuel Prophask Asamoah, Daniel Kukubor, Nana Kwasi Agyare, Kwesi Nyarko, Seth Clottey and Kobina Nyarko, a statement from the Public Relations Department of the Authority said.



The exhibition would be opened to the public from 1000hrs to 2000hrs each day.



The statement noted that though the Industrial Arts and Craft sector was one of the four key categories of Ghana’s non-traditional exports, attention was given to music and dance, pottery, metal, wood carvings and textile works among others, with fine arts relegated to the background.



It said with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) getting operational in January, 2021 with projections that intra-African trade would increase by some 34.6 billion dollars, the event, “Sound Out”, presented a premium platform to showcase high-end talents to the market of 1.2 billion Africans on the continent.

