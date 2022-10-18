Ghana Energy Awards 2022: Nominations close October 18

Business News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: Ghana Energy Awards

Nominations into the 2022 Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) come to an end close of day 18th of October, after a ninety-day window since the official opening at the Media Launch on July 14.



GEA’22 is under the theme, “Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition in Ghana”.



This year’s event features 23 categories in all. Competitive categories include the prestigious Energy Personality of the Year (Male and Female), Chief Executive of the Year (Power and Petroleum), Visionary Leadership Award, Eco-Innovation Business Award, Outstanding Energy Management Award, and Sustainable Energy Partnership of the Year.



Others are the Energy Institution of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Brand of the Year, Rising Star Award, and Energy Reporter of the Year, among others.



The Ghana Energy Awards scheme is an industry-accepted initiative put together to recognise excellence and innovation in the country’s energy sector, and as well as acknowledge deserving players striving in various aspects and industries of the sector.



It is organised by the Energy Media Group, in partnership with GP Business Consulting, with endorsement from the Ministry of Energy, and the World Energy Council, Ghana.



Before the main event in November, the Awards Secretariat has lined up a number of activities, including Courtesy Calls on industry partners; Nominees’ Announcement; Site Visitation to Prospective Nominees’ Project Sites to ascertain the accuracy of claims made by nominees on the ground.



This makes the GEA one of few award schemes which insist on field verification to ensure awards won by players at the close of the review period are duly deserved.



Industry partners for this year’s GEA include the Volta River Authority, Ghana Gas, Bui PowerAuthority, COPEC-Ghana, National Petroleum Authority, Meinergy Technology, Sunon Asogli Power, GOIL, Energy Commission, PURC, ECG, Tullow Ghana, BOST, and Hendan Transport and Logistics.



Prospective candidates should send their nomination applications to GhanaEnergyAwards