Ghana Electrical Industry Directory launched to promote wiring and installation works

Business News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Private and commercial property owners have again been encouraged to avoid the use of substandard electrical cables and engage uncertified electricians.



For this reason, Ghana Electrical Industry Business Directory has been launched in Accra to offer the public access to the right experts, materials and registered electrical companies operating in Ghana.



The Ghana Electrical Contractors Association championed the development of the directory.



The electrical industry is a crucial sector of the economy, with businesses ranging from power generation, transmission, distribution, and installation to maintenance.



Navigating this industry can be challenging, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.



The Ghana Electrical Industry Business Directory is to among other objectives help stakeholders to easily follow policies and regulations in the sector.



The Executive Secretary of Ghana Electrical Contractors Association Mr. Emmmanuel Semador said the first edition of this document was hatched by the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association under the stewardship of our former President, Mr. Joseph Walker and his Council, in 2006 to be a reference document for all electrical business needs.



“To reach a wide range of people, this document is distributed free of charge to all stakeholders.”



The 2023/2024 edition features a comprehensive list of industry experts, suppliers, contractors, and service providers in Ghana, providing easy access to the resources and information you need to succeed in the electrical industry.



Mr. Semador said the new directory makes it easier for procurement entities and the general public when searching for service providers in the space, thereby creating a fair ground for competition among dealers and contractors.



He explained that the document is also intended to serve as a guide to multinational companies who may be seeking to collaborate with Ghanaian businesses.



“One of the most intriguing updates we have made to the directory is the inclusion of a QR code. This addition is designed to make it even easier for users to access information and find the contacts they need to power their businesses forward.” Mr. Semedor stated.



He encouraged everyone to take advantage of the incredible resource and spread the word about the Ghana Electrical industry Business Directory.



The President of the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association, Awal Sakib Mohammed commended the Energy Commission for its regulatory work in the sector and contributing to the growth of the industry.



He said the industry is faced with a lot of challenges and thankfully the Energy Commission continues to come up with regulations and policies that are addressing the challenges.



He mentioned the local content law on electrical works and urged electrical contractors and electricians to study the law and ensure that they follow the dictates of the law.



Mr. Mohammed lauded the Energy Commission for helping to train about 14,00 certified electricians and encouraged the Commission to train more people for the sector.



The Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission Rev. Oscar Amonoo-Neizer entreated certified electricians to embrace new technologies to stay in business.



“The electricity industry is rapidly evolving, and it is essential that we stay informed of the latest developments and trends to remain competitive and provide the best possible service to our customers.”



He said his vision for the electrical industry is one that is driven by innovation and sustainability.



Rev. Amonoo-Neizer charged electrical contractors to adopt new technologies and innovations that will enable them to design and install electrical systems that are safe, reliable, and efficient and at the same time, they must also be mindful of the impact of their work on the environment and strive to promote sustainability in all aspects of their work.



“One of the latest developments in the electrical industry is the increasing adoption of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels and wind turbines. As contractors engaged in electrical wiring, you have the expertise and experience to design and install these systems. By leveraging your skills and experience in this area, you can play a vital role in promoting the transition to renewable energy and helping Ghana achieve its energy goals.” He told the practitioners.



Past leaders in the electrical industry, the Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, the Chief of Abokobi and Nexans Kablemetal were honored for their contributions to the growth of the electrical Industry.



