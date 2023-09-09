Ghana Club 100 CEOs convene to discuss Public-Private Partnerships for economic growth

Business News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: GIPC

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) hosted its third annual CEO’s Breakfast Meeting of the year, specifically tailored for the members of the Ghana Club 100.



This gathering brought together the CEOs of Ghana’s top 100 companies, as ranked by the 2022 Ghana Club 100 Awards and captains of industry for business and economic deliberations.



The event, which was held under the theme of “Public-Private Partnerships: Bridging the Gap for Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Development,” provided an effective platform for these CEOs to connect, exchange insights, and collaborate on strategies to boost Ghana’s economic growth by harnessing the potential of the private sector.



The event included notable presentations, including a keynote address by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and an interactive panel session dedicated to exploring current business trends and addressing challenges faced by businesses in their operations.



In his welcome remarks, the CEO of the GIPC, Yofi Grant, stressed the importance of the private sector in building a stronger business ecosystem in Ghana.



He said, “The private sector generates revenue, creates jobs, and propels economic growth and it is investments that drive the private sector.”



Additionally, he assured attendees that the GIPC is diligently working to eliminate barriers in the nation’s investment code to support business growth in Ghana.



The Minister of Finance, in his speech, acknowledged the current economic challenges facing Ghana, but he assured the CEOs that the government is working to resolve them.



He outlined ongoing efforts to meet the necessary requirements for the release of the second tranche of funding from the International Monetary Fund and secure additional funding from the World Bank, with a goal to receive approximately one billion dollars by year-end to assist the Bank of Ghana with its balance of payment issues.



He also expressed his optimism that investors will continue to see Ghana as a good place to do business.



Meanwhile, Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), shared insights into how ongoing Public-Private Partnerships were contributing to the revival of dormant state entities.



He also revealed that more such partnerships were in progress through collaboration with the GIPC to attract private investors and revitalize additional state entities.



Notable attendees at the meeting included Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority; Madam Nora Bannerman, Board member of the GIPC and Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, Chairman of the Private Enterprise Federation and a Board Member of the GIPC.