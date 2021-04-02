Ghana Card allowed for customs processing on ICUMS

Business News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

Effective today, April 1, 2021, importers and exporters will be able to process their Customs documentations through the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) using their Ghana Card, operator of the system Ghana Link Network Services has announced.



The system will, however, still accept the existing Tax Identification Number (TIN) for all customs processing until it is phased out.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), National Identification Authority (NIA) and Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) issued a joint statement yesterday to declare the decision to replace TIN numbers with the Ghana Card.



This change is in line with government’s policy on the use of a unique identifier for all transactions where the identification of an individual is required, the statement explained.



The move forms part of efforts to leverage digitisation to formalise the economy.



Meanwhile, companies’ TIN remains unchanged and should be used at all times when transacting or processing documentation on the ICUMS, the system operator further indicated.



Also, stakeholders who do not have the Ghana Card are encouraged to visit the Long Room where the National Identification Authority has mounted a desk to issue the cards.