Business News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Ghana, Burkina Faso to form Joint Technical Team on mining – Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor with Dr. Bachir Ismael Ouedrago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, has disclosed that Ghana and Burkina Faso will constitute a joint technical team to, among others, facilitate Mining Operations for the mutual advancement of both countries.



He said, Ghana was prepared to collaborate with Burkina Faso for the exploitation of the Natural Resources in their respective countries, for the ultimate benefit of their people. The Minister indicated that, “the capital flight affecting Burkina Faso and Ghana in the area of mining is disturbing and we must work to solve it”.



Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor stated this when the Burkina Faso Minister for Energy, Mines and Quarry, Dr. Bachir Ismael Ouedrago, called on him in Accra. He maintained that, relations between H. E. the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his Burkinabe counterpart Hon.Roch Marc Christian Kabore will further strengthen bilateral ties between the two Nations.



Dr. Bachir Ismael Ouedraogo embraced the call by his Ghanaian counterpart on a proposed memorandum of understanding between the two nations, and added that, Burkina Faso and Ghana’s collaboration on mining will mean that “the African is solving the African problem”.



Other issues discussed at the meeting include the setting up of a Refinery in Burkina Faso to add value to its minerals and the urgent call to join forces to explore other key areas of mutual interest.



The Burkinabe Minister expressed keen interest on how Ghana was able to formulate her local content regulations (Minerals and Mining (local content and local participation) regulations 2020, LI 2431) in the sub-regions with Burkina Faso becoming a fast-mining destination.



Some of the benefits of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), include getting young people of Burkina Faso to understudy their Ghanaian counterpart in the mining sector.



The Three-Member delegation led by the Energy, Mines and Queries, Minister also included the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana, H. E. Pingrenoma Zagre.

Meanwhile, the Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has today 15th march, 2021 Inaugurated a Seven-member Ministerial Planning Committee chaired by Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio the member of Parliament for Atwima- Nwabiagya North constituency to be responsible for the organization of the National Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining directed by President Akufo Addo.