Ghana, Burkina Faso constitute joint technical team on mining

Source: GNA

Ghana and Burkina Faso have formed a joint technical team on mining to facilitate mining operations for their mutual advancement.



Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, at the signing ceremony in Accra when Dr Bashir Ismael Ouedrago, Burkinabe Minister for Energy, Mining and Quarry, paid a courtesy call on him, said Ghana was prepared to collaborate with Burkina Faso for the exploitation of the natural resources in their respective countries.



The Minister indicated that, “The capital flight affecting Burkina Faso and Ghana in the area of mining is disturbing and we must work together to solve it”.



He stated that, the relations between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Burkinabe counterpart, Roch Marc Christian Kabore would further be strengthened with the signing of the bilateral ties on mining.



Dr. Bachir Ismael Ouedraogo welcomed the call by the Minister on a proposed Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries, and said Burkina Faso and Ghana’s collaboration on mining implied that “the African is solving the African problem”.



Other issues discussed at the meeting included; plans to set up a Refinery in Burkina Faso to add value to its minerals and plans for the two countries to join forces to explore other key areas for mutual benefit.



The Burkinabe Minister expressed keen interest in Ghana, especially how it was able to formulate local content regulations (Minerals and Mining (local content and local participation) regulations 2020, LI 2431) in the sub-regions with Burkina Faso becoming a fast-mining destination.



Some of the issues in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) include getting young people from Burkina Faso to understudy their Ghanaian counterparts in the mining sector.



The three-member delegation led by the Energy, Mines and Queries, Minister of Burkina Faso also included the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Pingrenoma Zagre.



Meanwhile, Mr Jinapor has inaugurated a seven-member Ministerial Planning Committee chaired by Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, Member of Parliament for Atwima- Nwabiagya North Constituency, to be responsible for the organisation of the National Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining directed by President Akufo-Addo.