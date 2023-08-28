GhIPSS collaborates with banks to facilitate GhanaPay Mobile Money registration in Tema

Business News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Residents of Tema and its neighbouring areas will soon experience increased accessibility to GhanaPay mobile money services, thanks to a collaborative effort between the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) and various banks.



From August 30th to 1st September, a dedicated team from GhIPSS and participating banks will host an event at Tema Community 1 to enroll members of the public onto the GhanaPay Mobile Money platform.



The event, dubbed 'GhanaPay Mobile Money Experience Fair,' is part of the joint initiatives by GhIPSS and partner banks aimed at providing the public with convenient access to and enrollment on this innovative service.



While resembling traditional mobile money services, GhanaPay Mobile Money distinguishes itself by being offered by Universal banks, rural banks, and savings and loans companies. It extends basic mobile money functionalities while incorporating additional banking services tailored to enhance users' financial flexibility.



GhanaPay Mobile Money is accessible through both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. In an effort to simplify public engagement with the service, GhIPSS and the banks have decided to organize this event in Tema, ensuring that the registration process is brought closer to the local residents.



Samuel Darko, the Head of the GhanaPay Mobile Money Unit at GhIPSS, has underscored the advantages of the GhanaPay platform in anticipation of the Tema Activation.



Notably, GhanaPay stands out by offering fee-free transactions to both mobile networks and bank accounts, with the exception of the obligatory Electronic Transaction levy (e-levy).



Mr. Darko has urged Tema residents to take full advantage of the opportunity to register for GhanaPay Mobile Money at the Meridian enclave within Tema Community 1.



He emphasized that the registration procedure is uncomplicated and swift, only requiring a Ghana card, and is offered to users at no cost.



It's important to note that GhIPSS, along with its banking partners, has been conducting registration drives across the country to bring the public onto the GhanaPay Mobile Money platform. The current initiative focuses specifically on Tema and its surrounding areas.



GhanaPay Mobile Money empowers users to effortlessly transfer funds across diverse mobile money networks and bank accounts. Moreover, customers can conduct cash-in and cash-out transactions at their convenience.



Concurrently, GhIPSS is extending an invitation to individuals and enterprises interested in becoming GhanaPay Mobile Money Agents. Prospective agents have the option to either attend the event or liaise with their respective banks to initiate the registration process.



Mr. Darko further highlighted that appealing packages await those interested in becoming GhanaPay Mobile Money agents.



