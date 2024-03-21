GhIPSS boss bags a second award in 2 weeks

Business News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) Archie Hesse has once again been recognised with a prestigious award, this time as the Outstanding Digital Payment Technology CEO of the Year.



The Ghana Entrepreneurs Foundation bestowed this honour upon him, celebrating his exceptional leadership in guiding GhIPSS for nearly 12 years.



Under his stewardship, Mr Hesse has spearheaded the remarkable evolution of GhIPSS, collaborating closely with both banks and non-bank financial institutions to introduce a range of electronic payment channels to the public.



Among these innovations are Mobile Money Interoperability, GhQR, GhanaPay, and Direct Credit Near Real Time, among others.



Earlier this month, Mr Hesse was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ghana Fintech Awards 2023 for his outstanding contributions to digitalising payments and fostering financial inclusion. These recent accolades join a string of national and international awards he has received in recent years.



The Ghana Entrepreneurs & Corporate Executive Award, now in its 14th edition, aims to recognise and inspire the most successful and respected entrepreneurs and corporate executives in Ghana.



In response to the latest honour, Mr. Hesse remarked on Ghana's significant progress in reducing its unbanked population from around 70 percent to less than 30 percent in under two decades. He credited this achievement to the substantial modernisation efforts within the country's payment sector, highlighting the collaborative efforts of various institutions working with GhIPSS.



He also praised the leadership of the Bank of Ghana and its Governors for their trust in GhIPSS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Central Bank, and for granting them the autonomy to innovate and excel.



However, Mr Hesse emphasised that there is still more work to be done. He called upon all stakeholders to continue working closely with GhIPSS and other players in the payment ecosystem to solidify the gains made thus far.