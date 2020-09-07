Business News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhIPSS, Zenith roll out GH Dual Card to boost electronic payment

Archie Hesse, Chief Executive of GhIPSS

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) has powered the Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited to roll out the Eazypay GH Dual Card to boost electronic transactions.



The GH Dual Card which combines the e-zwich and Gh-Link functions will serve as a 3D secure authentication that provides additional security for payments made with the Gh-link option.



The Chief Executive Officer of GhIPSS, Mr. Archie Hesse, commended Zenith Bank for partnering with GhIPSS on the project and for championing the nation’s cashlite agenda.



On his part, the MD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Mr. Akindele Ogunranti noted that, “the innovation by GhIPSS to merge the two cards gives customers the opportunity to experience the ‘Power of two in one’. This means that, this single card can now perform functions that hitherto were done using two cards (e-zwich and Gh-link)”.



He further encouraged GhIPSS to continue to come up with more innovative digital products and services for the benefit of the Ghanaian populace. He added that Zenith Bank remains committed to partnering with GhIPSS on the roll-out of future projects.



The Zenith Eazypay card is targeted at the Bank’s customers who rely heavily on either the e-zwich or Gh-link cards or both. The card which forms part of the local electronic payment ecosystem has a myriad of benefits to users.



Bank customers can use this card on all local bank ATMs, POS terminals and Hybrid terminals on the Gh-link platform as well as on local ecommerce platforms in Ghana.



Customers using the card are entitled to a default daily limit of GH¢5,000 on all local ATMs while POS/WEB services offer a daily transaction limit of GH¢3,000.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.