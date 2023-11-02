German Chancellor Olaf Sholz visits Ghana, seeks to bolster trade and security ties

Business News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Sholz have on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023, met to discuss and reaffirm already robust ties of friendship and cooperation existing between the two countries.



Speaking to the press following high-level bilateral talks between the two countries on the occasion of a two-day State Visit to Ghana by Chancellor Olaf Sholz, President Akufo-Addo, said the talks focused primarily on issues of trade, migration and the growing spate of instability, that has in recent times marred a hitherto increasingly pro-democratic sub-Saharan region and counts as the third from a high-ranking German official, within the space of only eight months.



“On 12th December 2017, Ghana was privileged to play host to the Deutsche Bundes President, my good friend, who was German Foreign Minister at the same time as I was Ghanaian Foreign Minister. And on 30th August, 2018 Chancellor Angela Merkel visited our shores. Today the 9th German Chancellor since 1949, is our guest in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo recalled.



Therefore, he continued, “Ghana and I are honoured, that two successive German Chancellors, and a German President, have visited our country during my tenure of office. We can safely conclude from this, that Ghana is indeed doing something right under President Akufo-Addo.”



