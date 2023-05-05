Galamsey report: I will honour Special Prosecutor's invitation - Frimpong-Boateng

Business News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has said he is willing to appear before the Special Prosecutor (SP) in relation to his claims and allegations that some government appointees are involved in galamsey.



In a statement on Thursday, 4 May 2023, the former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, said: “Earlier today, I received a letter from the Office of the Special Prosecutor inviting me to assist the Office, as a person necessary for the investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



“I have formally communicated my willingness to attend the invitation and to support the OSP in its work.”