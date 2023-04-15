GWCL calls on residents to cooperate in revenue mobilisation exercise.

Business News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East Region



The Regional Chief Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited ( GWCL) in Bolgatanga, Mr. William Kofi Afoakwa, has appealed to the general public within the region, to give their utmost cooperation in the ongoing nationwide revenue mobilization exercise.



He made the call in the wake of the ongoing nationwide revenue mobilization exercise by their outfit. He spoke to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



He pointed that their cooperation would enable them to achieve their target, and consequently serve them better.



"They should cooperate with us. We want maximum co-operation to achieve our target and also, to serve them better", he explained.



He indicated that as part of the exercise, the taskforce will retrieve all areas owned them, and disconnect all category of customers in arrears.



Mr. Afoakwa, therefore entreated customers to make the conscious effort to provide prove of payment, to avoid wrongful disconnection.



He warned: "Customers are to provide prove of payment to avoid wrongful disconnection".



He added that they would also arrest and prosecute property owners involved in illegal connections, and also send demand notices to disconnected customers who have since refused to settle their outstanding arrears.



He noted that customers who have been disconnected for default in payment would need to pay their bills in full, in addition to paying re-disconnection fees.



Mr. Afoakwa further noted that so far, the process was going on smoothly, but quickly added that there were a few recalcitrant ones who were not cooperating with them.



He indicated with worry that some would claim that they had already paid their bills, but decline to show their receipts as prove of payment.



"Some will tell you that they have paid, but they will refuse to show you the receipt", he said.





He hinted that in situations of this nature, they will not relent to effect disconnections of their water, until they do the needful.



"Once we don't see any payment receipt, that one, we are going to disconnect you until you show prove of payment ", he alerted.



Mr. Afoakwa raised the unfortunate development of people bypassing their meter. He explained meter bypassing as a situation where people tamper with the meter by creating some diversions, so that the meter would not read their actual consumption.



He notified that such people would be arrested. He added that culprits of illegal connections will not be spared either.



Mr. Afoakwa also raised the concern about a few people in gated houses refusing to open up their gates for them to have access, when they visit



He complained: "Others too, those in gated premises refuse to open their gates. They lock when they see us around. They would not open for us to enter. But if we are fortunate to get the line from outside, we disconnect".



He fervently condemned that behaviour, and forewarned that they are planning on taking such culprits to court for prosecution.





He also divulged that some had issues and were expected to come to the office for explanation, which they never did.



"Some complain that they don't understand the bills given to them. l don't think l consumed this much of water for you to bill me this high"..But if you don't understand, you need to come to the office for us to explain it to you", he urged.



He encouraged the general public to always come over to their office whenever they have concerns and challenges, for the needed attention.



Mr. Afoakwa assured that they are always around with open arms to welcome them and cater for their customer service needs.



He also stressed the need for the general public to always pay their bills whenever they are served, so that they can serve them better.



"We use electricity and chemicals to produce water, and all the chemicals are imported. The machines we use are very big ones. Anytime they develop a problem, we have to import the parts at a high cost





"That is why we are pleading with the customers to settle their bills so that we can also get the money to give them the best", he further said.



He also stressed that they should always pay their bills whenever they are served. This, he said would help them to always pay easily, to avoid disconnection.



The Regional Chief Manager noted that the flow supply was good, as they no longer have challenges. He attributed the positive turn of events to the completion of the Tono project in Navrongo.



"You know before the Tono project, the supply of water to the general public was not enough, but after the commissioning in Augest, water is now in abundant supply ", he pointed out.



He however conceded that there were a few developing communities in the the region, that did not have potable water.



He therefore stressed the need for the general public to cooperate with them in the exercise for them to generate adequate funds to be able to cater for such communities too.