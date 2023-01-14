GWCL blames acute water shortage in Kumasi on ECG

Business News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has blamed the acute water shortage that has hit parts of the Kumasi metropolis on intermitted power supply by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



A press release in response to complaints by consumers said to power outages have affected production at the Barekese water treatment plant and operations of the Achiase booster station.



The release signed by the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of GWCL, Ebenezer Padi Narh explained that the dedicated lines which supply power to the two stations, according to ECG have encountered some challenges since Monday, January 9, 2023



It expressed regret at the inconvenience the situation has caused the public and assured that, supplies will be restored as soon as ECG rectifies the problem.



"Management of Ghana Water Company Limited, sincerely apologize to our cherished customers and the public, as Engineers of GWCL and ECG are working assiduously to rectify the challenges as soon as possible,” part of the release read.