Business News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: 3 News

GUTA vows to close more shops

Ghana Union Traders Association

The Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA) has announced its decision to close down remaining retail shops belonging to foreigners in the country.



GUTA 10 months ago took a similar decision and closed down over 50 retail shops belonging to Nigerians in the Central Business District in Accra.



They have resolved to uphold the decision and take similar actions across the country to close down all retail shops belonging to foreigners to underpin moves in prohibiting foreigners from engaging in the retail businesses.



GUTA President Dr. Joseph Obeng, in an interview on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Friday, October 16, reiterated their commitment in ensuring that all retail businesses solely belong to the Ghanaian citizenry.



Reacting to Nigerians storming their High Commission in Accra on Thursday to demand the reopening of their shops, Dr. Obeng said GUTA would not be quiet anymore and allow foreigners to take Ghana for granted by taking over the retail businesses.



He told the host, Anokyewaba Adwoa Serwaa, that GUTA members already are putting pressure on the leadership to utterly clamp down on all shops owned by foreigners in the country and that has not happened because GUTA leadership was waiting for a fine opportunity like this.



He revealed that the action by the Nigerians on Thursday has provoked GUTA and therefore they have no option than to unsympathetically continue closing down remaining retail shops belonging to foreigners in the country.



“We have remained quiet over this issue and we have not closed down their remaining shops because of the upcoming general elections, but if Nigerians think they can take advantage of that and demand authorities to reopen their shops then we will strike again.



“What right do the Nigerians have after disregarding Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) law on retail business and protesting that their shops should be opened for them?” he quizzed.



Dr. Obeng cautioned Nigerians not to take advantage of the visit their Speaker of the House of Representatives paid Ghana recently because there wasn’t any bilateral agreement to change the GIPC law to favour foreigners.



He revealed that GUTA would persistently fight authorities should there be any attempt by the government to amend the GIPC law to allow foreigners to engage in petty trading.

