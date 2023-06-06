GUTA rather pushing for removal of COVID-19 levy, not resisting E-Levy

Business News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has noted that there are no calls for the removal of the Electronic transfer levy, instead, they want the scrapping of the COVID-19 levy.



According to the President of GUTA, Dr. Obeng, the COVID-19 tax has become a nuisance tax now that COVID-19 is no longer a health emergency.



He told GhanaWeb Business: "The E-Levy as is structured now is okay and will help expand the tax net but the covid LEVY is what needs to be taken out of the table to help lessen the burden of businesses, It is deemed as a nuisance tax now that the "covid era is over"."



The Union has also noted that it will not relent in its pursuit to ensure that the government reviews the three revenue measures that were passed in March 2023.



Businesses are currently lamenting the struggles that they have had to face due to the high cost of utilities and the expensive nature of taxes they have to pay.



“Now that the IMF deal has gone through, we will still pursue government and dialogue so that at least in the mid-year budget, we can make some revision so that businesses can have some respite,” the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



