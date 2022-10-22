GUTA: Shops remain closed despite suspension of strike

Business News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) are yet to open their shops despite calls from leadership to re-open and transact businesses.



A visit to some central business districts in Accra and Lapaz showed that some shop owners have not responded to the order to reverse the closure of shops.



Membership of the Union on Wednesday, October 19, locked up their shops in Accra to protest the deteriorating economic condition in the country.



The group described the industrial action, which was scheduled to end on Monday October 24, as a “pinch” on government to urgently address the depreciating cedi, high-interest rate and inflation.



However, after two days of their strike, leadership reversed their decision following a ‘goodwill’ from government and Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



In a statement, they appealed to “our teaming members and the entire trading community …to reopen their shops from tomorrow (21st October, 2022) as we continue to pursue the process for immediate solution.”



GUTA also assured its members that most of their “recommendations would be factored in the ongoing IMF discussions.”



Despite these assurances and call to open shops, Angel News checks have revealed that some traders have began operations while a cross section are still closed.



Angel News’ Kwadwo Baffuor reported that some of the traders are insisting they will open on Monday.



Some of the traders stressed that “We are waiting to open on Monday…no one will come and buy goods even if you open shops…we told them we were closed till Monday so who will come?”