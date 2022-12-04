GTP wins most preferred African Fabric Brand at Home Africa Builders Awards

Business News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana’s foremost textiles manufacturing company, Ghana Textiles Printing Company Limited, popularly known as GTP has been celebrated for being the most preferred African fabric brand.



The company which was established in 1966 designs, prints and markets GTP and Woodin brands in Ghana and across the sub-region.



The Home Builders Africa Awards has been instituted to recognize industry players who have contributed immensely to the success and growth of Society.



The achievements of industry players who stand tall in various sectors of society were recognized as a means to encouraging others to do their best for Mother Ghana and Africa as a whole.



Organisers of the Home Builders Africa Awards celebrated the company after concluding that its fabrics are of high quality, unmatched and are worn for every occasion or event in Ghana, hence decided to award them with a prestigious award to celebrate their accomplishments in the textiles sector.



A citation in their honour read as follows:



“Over the years, GTP has become a household name for African Prints and Fabrics. Your designs and patterns have stood the test of time.



There is no ceremony, celebration, occasion or event in Ghana without GTP. Your authenticity, quality, design and originality are unmatched.



GTP continues to remain the people’s choice of fabric. On this occasion, we honour you for being the MOST PREFERRED AFRICAN FABRIC BRAND – 2022.



Congratulations!!!