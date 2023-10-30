GTP debuts ready-to-wear collection, opens first retail store in Osu

Business News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: GTP

Ghana's pioneering indigenous textile brand, GTP, has proudly unveiled a stylish corporate Ready-To-Wear (RTW) clothing collection at its inaugural retail store in Osu.



This strategic move is a direct response to months of invaluable customer feedback signaling GTP's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its discerning clientele.



This significant milestone solidifies GTP's position as a premium, innovative, and fashion-forward brand, all while enhancing convenience, style, and personalized service for its cherished customers.



Additionally, it underscores GTP's commitment to contributing to Ghana's economy through value addition.



The double-debut event was graced by the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yofi Grant, Marina Lamptey, Lucy Quist, Israel Laryea, Elikem Kumordzie, Sika Osei, other esteemed fashion enthusiasts, devoted GTP brand supporters, and industry experts coming together to celebrate the culmination of GTP's dedication to creating splendid fabrics tailored for corporate Ghanaian men and women who seek originality, authentic and premium attire for every lifestyle.



The Marketing Director of GTP, Madam Mary Ann Boaten expressed her enthusiasm about this achievement, saying, "We've worked diligently to craft a collection that radiates style and elegance, with the purpose of meeting the ever-evolving demands of our customers and adding value to the fabrics. We're thrilled to realize our dream of launching the GTP Ready-to-Wear collection and opening our inaugural retail store on the vibrant Osu-Oxford Street. Our clothing caters to the diverse body types and sizes of the Ghanaian and African populations. Whether you wear a size 8 or 24, our collection offers styles that suit every lifestyle event."



She continued, "When you choose GTP, you're not only embracing original, genuine, and authentic fabrics but also empowering numerous Ghanaians. Your support benefits our direct workforce and also uplifts the skilled dressmakers and tailors across Ghana who partner with us to create these remarkable Ready-to-Wear garments. The fabrics in here, are exclusive to our retail store and our e-commerce platform, shop.gtpfashion.com."



GTP's retail store and versatile Ready-To-Wear collection are the result of collaboration between GTP's internal teams and esteemed partners like Tekura, who supplied the store's furnishings and some of the woodwork. An embodiment of the spirit of "for Africans and by Africans."



As a leading textile brand in Ghana, GTP has been crafting high-quality fabrics for over five decades, with an unwavering commitment to celebrating Ghanaian culture and heritage through its products and services. Patrons are promised a unique first-hand experience of the brand's extensive range of quality and authentic African textiles, and alluring Ready-to-Wear Collection made from exclusive GTP-designed fabrics.



The shop also offers Bespoke Services for clients who want personalized tailored styles to meet any specific needs, preferences, and expectations. The brand is confident that its customers will embrace the new collection and cherish the unique shopping experience the retail store has to offer.



The event was emceed by Award-winning Television show host, Roselyn Felli, with a musical performance by Ghanaian media personality, Kokui Selormey Hanson.



