GTA urges hospitality businesses to upload services on Visit Ghana App

Business News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Acting Tema Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Charles Buabin, has urged the Hospitality Industry, especially licensed operators in the Metropolis, to upload their goods and services unto the Sector’s Visit Ghana Application.



This, he explained will facilitate easy transaction of businesses since the Application has an online payment feature that limits physical contact.



The digital platform displays the interior of facilities that have their goods and services uploaded for prospective clients.



Roll out of the “Visit Ghana Application” is part of action plans to ensure that customers and employees’ health and safety are safeguarded while complying with COVID-19 guidelines for the hospitality industry.



The Ghana Tourism Authority issued specific guidelines for the Hospitality Industry following the President’s 23rd update on measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus.



Acting Tema Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Charles Buabin, said hospitality businesses are expected to make substantial changes in their operations to ensure employees’ and customers’ safety as well as boost confidence for patronage.



He emphasized the usefulness of the Visit Ghana Application.



Meanwhile, some of the Hoteliers who spoke to GBC News said demand for food delivery service has increased in the post COVID-19 era especially with “take home” packs.



The operators said they either rely on third party delivery service providers or create an online ordering system. They also spoke of challenges confronting the sector.