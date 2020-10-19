Business News of Monday, 19 October 2020

GSS, UNDP engage journalists on data reporting

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has engaged journalist in a two-day training program on data interpretation and communication.



At the two-days training, Prof. Samuel K Annim, Government Statistician said, GSS and its partners often produce research reports on various aspects of development to inform policy decisions, however, journalists sometimes misinterpret and misrepresent data out of context.



The training is seeking to improve Journalists’ knowledge and understanding on how to effectively communicate the results of data analyses. This will enhance the participants understanding of basic statistical methods and terminologies, and interpretation of statistical data within context and dissemination in the most effective ways, Prof. Annim stated.



The Government Statistician further urged journalists to limit the use of statistical terminologies when reporting of statistics and data if possible, for the benefit of non-technical experts.



The two-days training involved 25 selected journalists from Print, Online, Radio, and Television across Eastern, Volta, Central, Western, and Greater Accra Regions.



The Head of Communication for UNDP, Praise Nutakor also indicated that, it has become important that journalists continue to improve their knowledge and understanding of statistics, particularly quantitative data to be able to interpret and present these in simple and straight forward terms to facilitate understanding especially among non-technical experts.

