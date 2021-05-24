GSE records tumbled performance at last week’s trading activity

Business News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Trading activity on the Ghana Stock Exchange’s Composite Index tumbled last week by 158.98 points (-6.17%).



This was a result of two trading stocks which closed the week’s activity at 2,416.36 with a year-to-date return of 24.45%.



Owing to this, the GSE’s market capitalization decreased by 2.81% to close at GH¢59.28 billion.



The GSE Financial Index however advanced by 0.49% due to gains in GCB Bank of 5.05% to close at 1,898.59 with a year-to-date return of 6.50% despite downward price movement in CAL Bank of 2.44%.



Telecommunications company, MTN Ghana (-12.28%) also completed the decliners’ chart in the week under review.



Meanwhile, at the previous week’s trading, market activity strengthened as 15,784,301 shares valued at GH¢25.18 million were traded compared to 6.25 million shares valued at GH¢7 million in the previous week.



MTN Ghana also dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 70.24% of total volumes traded and 45.43% of the total value traded.



Market analysts however are expecting trading activity to surge this week after last week’s dip.