GSE launches 33rd anniversary

Business News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: GSE

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has organized a ‘Ring the Bell’ programme to mark the local bourse’s 33rd Anniversary Celebration themed, ‘Resilience and Adaptability: Thriving in Challenging Times’.



Being in existence for 33years with a vision to accelerate national economic development by facilitating access to long-term capital and investment, the GSE has achieved some milestones including the establishment of three markets –the Main Market, Ghana Alternative Exchange (GAX), and Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM), with 45 Issuers and 240 listed securities valued at GH¢356 billion.



Managing Director of GSE, Abena Amoah noted that the exchange has come far and is ready to help diversify investment avenues, embolden investors, and invigorate the market's vibrancy.



Head of Bank and Non-Bank Unit, Ministry of Finance, Andrew Ameckson commended the exchange for setting the pace in the investment landscape and the capital market as a whole.



“Despite these progresses, you will agree with me that we have to do more to

develop our industry. Let us intensify our collaboration to ensure our market leapfrogs to higher heights and becomes the beacon of hope for the development of Ghana and the continent”, he said.







GSE Executive and Invited Dignitaries Ringing the Bell at the GSE 33rd Anniversary



Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh noted that to achieve resilience, financial literacy must be prioritised saying it serves as a guiding beacon for prudent financial planning, diversification, and balancing risk-return expectations, all crucial tools for resilient market participants.







Ms. Abena Amoah, Managing Director of GSE; Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director General of SEC; and the dedicated staff of GSE at the GSE 33rd Anniversary Celebration











