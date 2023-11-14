GSA shuts down three cement factories over use of inferior materials

Business News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

The regulator responsible for the maintenance of acceptable standards for product and services, the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), has shut down the operations of three cement manufacturing firms operating in the country, graphic.com.gh has reported.



According to the portal, the Ghana Standards Authority made the decision from the use of inferior materials by the companies in their cement production.



The companies are Xin An Safe Cement Ghana Ltd, located at Ejisu; Kumasi Cement Ghana Ltd, located at Offinso; and Uniceme Cement Ghana Ltd, located at Bekwai, all in the Ashanti Region.



Director General of GSA, Professor Alex Dodoo, explained that the move forms part of a broad crackdown on substandard cement production across the country. The exercise was spearheaded by the Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



Prof. Dodoo further told the portal that the Authority’s crackdown measures is also aimed at tackling the government's concerns about standards, quality assurance, and environmental safeguards in the cement production value chain.



“What we are doing is ensuring fair trade and stability in the manufacturing space. We stand a chance of making this country a hub for manufacturing for the global market and trust is key for any major player who wants to invest in the country,” the GSA Director-General said.



Touching on the extent to which the companies were engaging in the said act, the GSA boss said a team visited respective factories to inspect the raw material used and sample the bagged cement products.



He shared that the laboratory test results carried out by GSA determined that Xin An Safe Cement Ghana Ltd. in Kumasi did not use the standard requirements for Calcium Carbonate content used in cement products.



The results further showed that the company’s cement sample was Feldspar and Quartz.



“In view of this, you are instructed to cease operation/production henceforth until the use of the approved raw materials,” a letter from the GSA to Xin An Safe Cement Ltd. stated.



Professor Dodoo noted that similar letters demanding the shut down of the two other companies were sent.



For Kumasi Cement Ghana Ltd, GSA test results showed that Gypsum content used for cement products did not conform to the requirements for percent Calcium Sulphate as required in the standard. Other materials such as limestone used by the company also did conform to the requirements for Calcium Carbonate content as required in the standard, GS 1118:2016.



At Uniceme Cement Ghana Ltd, official test results carried out found limestone which did not conform to the requirements for Calcium Carbonate content while mineral identification analysis showed that the sample used was Feldspar.



“This is despite the fact that Feldspar is not a recommended major constituent of cement and as such, its use as a major constituent was problematic and unsafe,” the GSA boss pointed out.



