GSA renews commitment to promote competitive trade regime for importers

Business News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a competitive international trade and transport industry for Ghanaian importers.



Ms Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer of GSA, who gave the assurance at a workshop for Korea Importers Association, in Accra, said for the objective to be realised, it required a holistic stakeholder approach and collaboration.



She said the GSA was aware of the many challenges importers faced in their work and pledged to work closely with all relevant stakeholders to minimize those hurdles head-on.



Ms Bismarck cited some challenges importers continue to face in the line of clearing their goods including lack of harmonisation of inspection agencies at the Ports, payment of freight, insurance, clearing of goods, demurrage and other shipping-related matters.



The stakeholders engagement enabled the GSA to bring together all the relevant agencies and service providers at the Ports, to explain their operations and shared ideas towards improving service delivery.



To improve service delivery at the Ports, Ms Bismarck stated that the GSA facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ghana Revenue Authority and National Insurance Commission towards educating importers and the public on the Insurance Act, with the sole objective of encouraging prompt settlement of claims in case of a loss or damage to cargo.



The CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority noted that most ocean bills of ladings set limits and, therefore, importers should have a local insurance cover in case of a loss or damage to cargo.



Mr Oduro Kwarteng, Chairman of Korea Importers Association, on his part, expressed gratitude to the GSA for creating a platform to interact with key stakeholders in the shipping industry to address their concerns.



He said the forum had enabled members of the association to clarify pressing concerns and was of the belief that continuous stakeholder engagements would go a long way to improve the country's shipping industry and service delivery.