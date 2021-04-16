GSA engages Accra branch of GNCCI on business growth

Business News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has engaged the leadership of the Accra Branch of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) to discuss ways of enhancing the growth of businesses in the country.



The meeting, held at the head office of the GSA, also deliberated on ways the two bodies could collaborate to promote business growth in the metropolis and the country as a whole.



The GNCCI delegation was led by the Regional Chairman, Nana Agyenim Boateng.



Other members of the delegation were Mr Daniel Osei Torgbor, Regional Manager, Imran Kwakye, Vice Chairman, Cynthia Akowuah, Marketing Executive and Kwame Boadi, Treasurer.



Nana Agyenim Boateng noted that GNCCI was looking for an opportunity to find a common ground to see how best both sides could understand the challenges facing businesses, move on as a people and have good relationships.



“This shouldn’t be just a one-time thing but we are looking for an opportunity to build upon such visits that we can have regular interaction at possible bigger forums to benefit the private sector.



The Director-General of the GSA, Professor Alex Dodoo, in a brief remark said the GSA’s mandate was to facilitate trade and protect consumers and assured members of the GNCCI that it was doing much to help businesses grow.



He indicated that the GSA was very keen to support indigenous Ghanaian businesses flourish, adding that his outfit will engage the GNCCI in order to help members to succeed in their businesses.



“I can assure you that our doors are open. We have no choice. Our survival is dependent on you being in business,” Prof Dodoo indicated.



The GSA team included Mr Charles Amoako, Deputy Director-General (Conformity Assessment), Mr Steve Poku-Kwateng, Deputy Director-General (Operations), some Directors and senior staff.



The GNCCI is a trade association established by a Legislative Instrument and has the mandate to ensure the growth and profitability of businesses in Ghana.