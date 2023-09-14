GSA boss appointed as 'Custodian of Weights and Measures'

Business News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has appointed Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) Professor Alex Dodoo as the ‘Custodian of Weights and Measures’ to enhance fairness and accuracy in trade through the enforcement of standards in trade and commerce.



In a statement issued by the Ministry on September 14, 2023, it noted that Professor Dodoo’s appointment is pursuant to Section 60 of the Ghana Standards Authority Act, 2022 (Act 1078) and takes effect on September 13, 2023.



“This appointment ensures that Ghana aligns with international standards in metrology. This is vital for international trade and collaboration, as it establishes Ghana as a reliable and compliant partner on the global stage,” the statement read.



It added that the GSA Director-General as the Custodian, is expected to appoint and deploy inspectors of Weights and Measures for the effective administration of weights and measure.



“As provided for under the Ghana Standards Authority Act, the inspectors, shall examine every weight, measure or instrument for trade and industry including health, safety and environment devices for the purpose of verification. They will also compare the weight, measure or instrument with the corresponding Working Standards,” the statement highlighted.



“Empowered by Section 62 of the Act, the Custodian has the Power to enter premises and require the production and examination of the weight, measure or instrument in that place,” it added.



Meanwhile, under the Custodian’s watch, inspectors have the permission to seize the weight, measure or instrument for the purpose of comparing the seized weight, measure or instrument with a Working Standard.



It further added that “it is an offence to obstruct an inspector in his line of duty.”



The Ministry of Trade and Industry said it will collaborate with the Ghana Standards Authority to implement extensive engagements with the business community and the trading public on the development.



The purpose of this outreach, according to the statement, was to raise awareness of the value of weights and measures and how they affect commerce and enterprises.



MA/NOQ



