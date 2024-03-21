GSA assures shippers of no additional fees amid internet disruptions

Business News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has provided reassurance to shippers that they will not face additional fees and charges as a result of delays in clearing their goods caused by disruptions in internet services.



These disruptions have been particularly problematic due to an ongoing internet blackout stemming from cuts to undersea fiber optic cables. Concerns have arisen among shippers regarding potential demurrage and rent charges unfairly imposed on their goods.



However, Monica Josiah, Head of Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation Department, speaking on behalf of GSA CEO Baffour Okyere Sarpong, assured the shippers of the authority’s commitment to safeguarding their interests and highlighted ongoing discussions with relevant stakeholders to mitigate any negative impacts.



“On Thursday, 14th March 2024, the GSA held a stakeholders meeting following complaints that were received about service disruptions at the ports. The stakeholders agree that if the delays are not occasioned by the shipper, the cost is not supposed to be borne by the shipper,” she said.



Mrs. Josiah reassured the business community that the GSA will continue to collaborate with the appropriate stakeholders to advocate for shippers whose clearance or shipment activities have been impacted by the disruption of internet services.



She encouraged importers, exporters, and stakeholders in the shipping and logistics industry to report any challenges they may encounter in their shipping activities to the GSA at its Head Office at Ridge in Accra, Branch Offices at Tema, Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale or any of its Shipper Complaint and Resolution Units dotted at the country’s entry points for resolution.



This would aid in streamlining the industry and making the cost of doing business at the port more affordable.