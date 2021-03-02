Business News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: 3 News

GRIDCo to demolish structures around transmission lines

Ghana Grid Company Limited says it will be carrying out demolition works

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has served notice it will be carrying out demolition works around its “Right-of-Way” locations this month.



The route to be heavily affected will be the Tema-Achimota-Mallam transmission lines which run through Ashaiman Middle East, Dzorwulu, American House, Adzei Kodzo and Mempeasem.



“The exercise will rid the areas of illegal occupants and encroachers, whose activities prevent access to the transmission towers,” a statement issued by GRIDCo on Tuesday, March 2 said.



When completed, the exercise will enable unimpeded access to transmission towers by GRIDCo engineers and contractors in order for construction works to be carried out, the statement signed by Corporate Communications Manager Ebenezer Amankwah said.



It is expected that the exercise will in a long run ensure adequate and quality transmission of power in the Greater Accra Region and adjoining areas.



Under the Transmission Line Protection Regulation, 1967 (LI542) as amended by Regulation No. LI 1737 of 2004, it is an offence for persons or institutions to conduct any form of activity in relation to the lands around the location of power transmission lines and towers in Ghana.



Operations including drilling, excavation works, lorry parks, shops, garages, bars and real estate undertaken in the areas extending for a distance of 15 meters on each side from the centre of the transmission towers for 161KV lines and 20 meters for 330KV lines are prohibited.



These activities are said to pose danger to human life and property as transmission line faults can result in casualties and damage to properties.